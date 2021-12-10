Insider Buying: Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Director Robert L. Berner III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 10.63 per share, with a total value of 106,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vintage Wine Estates stock traded down 0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,435. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 52 week low of 8.88 and a 52 week high of 13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 10.54.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.09. The business had revenue of 55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 66.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

VWE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 14.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VWE. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.