Insider Buying: Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) Major Shareholder Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $241,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv bought 13,458 shares of Xilio Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $129,465.96.

Shares of NASDAQ XLO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 198,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,476. Xilio Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($21.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($19.67). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilio Therapeutics Inc will post -6.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

