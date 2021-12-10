Insider Selling: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Sells 1,847 Shares of Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $122,603.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.46. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $80.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average of $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 55.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,891,000 after buying an additional 22,081 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 19.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 405,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,361,000 after buying an additional 66,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 23.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after buying an additional 75,711 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

AMRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.