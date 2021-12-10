Insider Selling: Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) COO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $1,711,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Alector stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,729. Alector, Inc. has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62.
Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. Analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter valued at about $20,862,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 91.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 13.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 14.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 300,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 17.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.
Alector Company Profile
Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.
