Insider Selling: Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) COO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $1,711,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alector stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,729. Alector, Inc. has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. Analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ALEC. William Blair started coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter valued at about $20,862,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 91.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 13.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 14.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 300,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 17.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

