Insider Selling: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) CEO Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.68. 1,153,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,364. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth $186,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth $309,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 149.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 270,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 162,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at $336,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

