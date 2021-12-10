Insider Selling: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) CEO Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.68. 1,153,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,364. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.
About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.
