Insider Selling: Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells 1,919 Shares of Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $447,625.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stuart Sackman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.01. 49,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.17. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $241.18. The firm has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $9,613,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,426,000 after buying an additional 175,552 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,316,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 54,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

