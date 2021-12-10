Insider Selling: Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) EVP Sells 23,748 Shares of Stock

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
AVYA traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $19.81. 983,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,123. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.30 and a beta of 1.48.
Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Avaya by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.
About Avaya
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.
Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.