Insider Selling: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) CFO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $3,589,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.73. 665,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,413. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.00. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.57.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.27) earnings per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 48.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 177,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,231,000 after purchasing an additional 57,957 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 13,653 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 87.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.