Insider Selling: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) CFO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $3,589,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.73. 665,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,413. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.00. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.57.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.27) earnings per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 48.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 177,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,231,000 after purchasing an additional 57,957 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 13,653 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 87.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
About Biohaven Pharmaceutical
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.
