Insider Selling: CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) CAO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) CAO Amy Horton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $46,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CryoLife stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.43. 117,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.21. CryoLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The company has a market cap of $724.85 million, a P/E ratio of 620.87 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66.

Get CryoLife alerts:

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.22. CryoLife had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $72.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CryoLife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of CryoLife by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CryoLife by 7.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CryoLife by 89.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of CryoLife by 16.3% in the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 197,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 27,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.