Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $2,720,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David M. Obstler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $2,073,450.00.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $174.56. 2,608,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,246.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.78. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Datadog by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Datadog by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

