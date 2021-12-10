Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Sells 866 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ESTC stock traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.06. 1,269,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,970. Elastic has a 1 year low of $97.89 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -64.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.32.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.13% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Elastic by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 454,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,246,000 after purchasing an additional 83,980 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 14.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Elastic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Elastic by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.43.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

