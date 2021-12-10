Insider Selling: First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director Sells 3,568 Shares of Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director David R. Duncan sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $105,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:MYFW traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.86. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. First Western Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Western Financial by 351.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Western Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Western Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Western Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in First Western Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

MYFW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

