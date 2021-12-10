Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells 2,585 Shares of Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $103,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Andreas Wicki sold 24,683 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $989,541.47.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Andreas Wicki sold 1,417 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $58,451.25.

On Monday, November 15th, Andreas Wicki sold 35,600 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $1,498,048.00.

NASDAQ HRMY traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $38.14. 192,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,827. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.71 and a beta of -0.05. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $44.65.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,921,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,934,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 23,407 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,066,000. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,813,000. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

