Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells 2,585 Shares of Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $103,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Andreas Wicki sold 24,683 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $989,541.47.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Andreas Wicki sold 1,417 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $58,451.25.
- On Monday, November 15th, Andreas Wicki sold 35,600 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $1,498,048.00.
NASDAQ HRMY traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $38.14. 192,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,827. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.71 and a beta of -0.05. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $44.65.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,921,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,934,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 23,407 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,066,000. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,813,000. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
