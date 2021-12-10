Insider Selling: HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Sells 2,777 Shares of Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $84,170.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HTBI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.45. 49,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.60. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $496.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.63.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

HTBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

