Insider Selling: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Insider Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $120,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joanne Jenkins Lager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 28,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $966,000.00.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,864. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.21 and a beta of 1.55. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $47.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.83.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

