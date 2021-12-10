Insider Selling: Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP Sells 25,076 Shares of Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

JCI traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $79.32. 2,350,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,037,037. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.10. The firm has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $44.91 and a one year high of $81.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.47.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

