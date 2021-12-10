Insider Selling: Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) EVP Sells 1,650 Shares of Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $21,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

KRNY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.85. 12,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,516. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $964.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $53.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 16,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 17.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 15.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 17.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

