Insider Selling: Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Major Shareholder Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 40,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Josep Bassaganya-Riera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 25,530 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $169,774.50.

On Monday, December 6th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 36,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $222,120.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 36,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $221,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 32,237 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $225,981.37.

On Monday, November 29th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 15,430 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $116,959.40.

LABP stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. 143,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,155. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Botty Investors LLC increased its position in Landos Biopharma by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 128,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Landos Biopharma by 660.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

LABP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.34.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

