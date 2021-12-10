Insider Selling: Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) CEO Sells 48,110 Shares of Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $118.35. The stock had a trading volume of 416,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,651. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $88.20 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.70.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Amundi purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at $135,059,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 26.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,659,000 after acquiring an additional 523,077 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 3,941.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,637,000 after acquiring an additional 443,988 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at about $34,227,766,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 180.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after acquiring an additional 365,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

