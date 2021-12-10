Insider Selling: Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.35. The stock had a trading volume of 416,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,651. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 180.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,253,000 after buying an additional 365,283 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 194.7% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at about $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

