Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Sells 61,250 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $1,016,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Photronics stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $17.05. 1,068,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $18.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PLAB. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

