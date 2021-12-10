Insider Selling: Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Major Shareholder Sells 23,660 Shares of Stock

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 23,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $202,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Biogen Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $444,556.56.

On Friday, November 26th, Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $248,402.40.

SGMO traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. 1,384,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,054. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.54. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 50.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 15,842 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 195.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 196,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 130,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 102.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 410.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 54,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

