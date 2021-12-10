Insider Selling: Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) CEO Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Starbucks stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.73. 6,110,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,119,356. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $126.32.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,162,152,000 after purchasing an additional 757,995 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11,217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 595,510 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 210,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 56,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.57.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.
