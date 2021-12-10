Insider Selling: Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SWCH traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,173,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,448. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 157.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Switch by 371.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Switch by 113.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Switch in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Switch by 46.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Switch by 90,133.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWCH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Switch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

