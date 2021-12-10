Insider Selling: Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Major Shareholder Sells 51,461 Shares of Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 51,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $559,381.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Apollo Management Holdings Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,400 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $45,364.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $938,881.16.

Shares of TALO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,969. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 177.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 15,750.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TALO. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

