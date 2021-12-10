Insider Selling: Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Sells 3,633 Shares of Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $690,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TTEK stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.93. The company had a trading volume of 375,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.14 and a 52-week high of $192.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Tetra Tech by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 47,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its position in Tetra Tech by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 109,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

