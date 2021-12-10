Insider Selling: The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Director Sells 37,500 Shares of Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Baratta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00.

BX stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,350,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.89.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

