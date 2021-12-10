Insider Selling: Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.62. 263,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,860. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $483.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 36.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Tilly’s by 6.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tilly’s by 22.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tilly’s by 33.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tilly’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tilly’s by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

