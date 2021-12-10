Insider Selling: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Sells 3,878 Shares of Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Mathew Rekow sold 3,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $20,708.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mathew Rekow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Mathew Rekow sold 2,319 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $14,748.84.

VLDR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.13. 2,262,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,113,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $30.81.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 462.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue was down 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

