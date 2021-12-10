Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck Sells 2,000 Shares

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NSIT traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.13. 98,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.55 and a 200 day moving average of $98.66. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.58 and a 12-month high of $107.86.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,701,000 after acquiring an additional 43,918 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 15,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,501,000 after acquiring an additional 481,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,527.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 44,893 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

