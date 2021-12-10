Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.539 per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Insight Select Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Insight Select Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 24.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of INSI opened at $21.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.50. Insight Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $23.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Insight Select Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Insight Select Income Fund worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

