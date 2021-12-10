Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) Shares Down 0.1%

Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.19. 13,139 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 12,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.21.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 219,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,000. Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF comprises 1.4% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 12.52% of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

