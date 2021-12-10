Insured Finance Market Capitalization Tops $1.77 Million (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0537 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $2,049.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00055100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.72 or 0.08287177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00084099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00057190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,200.98 or 0.99944533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002793 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,889,495 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

