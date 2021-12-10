Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Trading Up 0.7%

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.85 and last traded at C$2.83. Approximately 20,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 56,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.81.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITR. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$175.76 million and a PE ratio of -3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.09). Equities research analysts anticipate that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integra Resources (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

