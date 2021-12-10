Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $430.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $751,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $3,575,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 631.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 73,614 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 34,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

