Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) COO Mark Wassersug Sells 1,072 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Wassersug also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $270,160.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $253,480.00.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $135.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.66 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.21.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 43.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $392,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

