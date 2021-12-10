Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $26,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 43.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $392,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.55.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $134.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.21. The company has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.66 and a 1 year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,185,653. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

