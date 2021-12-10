International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will report $18.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.65 billion. International Business Machines posted sales of $20.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year sales of $73.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.75 billion to $75.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $69.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.84 billion to $76.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $123.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.18 and its 200 day moving average is $136.71. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,572 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after acquiring an additional 891,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after acquiring an additional 722,962 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Business Machines (IBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.