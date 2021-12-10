International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Trading Down 3%

Shares of International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) dropped 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 1,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 12,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14.

About International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF)

International Zeolite Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production and distribution of the natural industrial mineral zeolite. The company was founded on June 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for International Zeolite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Zeolite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.