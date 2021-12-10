Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.60

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.60 and last traded at $43.40, with a volume of 1130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Internet Initiative Japan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.76 and a beta of 0.07.
Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)
Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.
