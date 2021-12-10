Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.60

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.60 and last traded at $43.40, with a volume of 1130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Internet Initiative Japan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.76 and a beta of 0.07.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $509.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.44 million. Internet Initiative Japan had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Internet Initiative Japan Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.

