Internet of People Hits Market Capitalization of $44,292.22 (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded 66.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Internet of People has traded 68.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet of People has a market cap of $44,292.22 and $4.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet of People coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Internet of People Profile

IOP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official website is iop.global

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

