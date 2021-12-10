InvenTrust Properties Corp (NYSE:IVT) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

InvenTrust Properties Corp (NYSE:IVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE:IVT opened at $26.25 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $28.90.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties include grocery-anchored community and neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 20004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

