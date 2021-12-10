Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN) fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.56 and last traded at $25.60. 1,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 6,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.62.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65.

