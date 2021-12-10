Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.19

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.19 and last traded at $39.19, with a volume of 37485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.69.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average is $37.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,972,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,906,000 after purchasing an additional 228,199 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFM)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

