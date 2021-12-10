Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $13.70. Approximately 57,017 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

