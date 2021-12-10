Invesco Ltd. Acquires 7,053 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in nCino were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in nCino by 142.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 127,134 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in nCino during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in nCino by 23.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 157,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,451,000 after acquiring an additional 29,906 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in nCino by 7.0% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in nCino by 61.4% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCNO. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.06.

NCNO opened at $55.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.82 and its 200-day moving average is $66.16. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $86.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.02 and a beta of 1.11.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $78,848.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $1,395,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,003 shares of company stock worth $8,502,737. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

