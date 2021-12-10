Invesco Ltd. Buys New Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FUBO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in fuboTV by 701.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,624,000 after buying an additional 7,676,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in fuboTV by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in fuboTV by 2,003.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,692 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in fuboTV by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in fuboTV by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,339 shares during the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get fuboTV alerts:

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

FUBO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.03. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. Analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.