Invesco Ltd. Buys Shares of 56,168 Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Oasis Midstream Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 3,012.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 13.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:OMP opened at $22.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.61. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 39.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

OMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.