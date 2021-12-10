Invesco Ltd. Cuts Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,803 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,054 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 5.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB opened at $48.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $53.67.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.00%.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.