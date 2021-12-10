Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,303 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sasol were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 659.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,569 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sasol during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sasol by 730.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 164,741 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Sasol by 54.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 110,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sasol during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSL opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Sasol Limited has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th.

About Sasol

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

